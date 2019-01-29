Thieves target popular Clitheroe cafe

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves smashed their way into a popular Clitheroe cafe - for the third time in four months.

The offenders gained entry into Blueberries, on New Market Street, between last night and this morning by damaging the front door and escaped with petty cash.

Police said CCTV footage is being examined but they are keen for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Dave Simpson, of Clitheroe Police, said: "This is the third time in four months this business has been targeted and as you can understand the owners are very upset.

"After examining CCTV, there seems to be a man acting suspiciously around the premises at 4-30am today (Tuesday). If anyone has information about this person, they are urged to call Police on 101."