Thieves target Cliheroe children's soft play centre

Mindless thieves and vandals broke into 4Kids Play and Party Centre in Clitheroe last night (Sunday).

Police are appealing for information following the incident which happened around 10pm.

In a Facebook post, Steve Proctor who runs the play centre, said: "We are angry, sad and disheartened to report that our lovely little play centre was the target of burglars. Thieves broke into the building causing damage both outside and inside, smashing a number of valuable pieces of equipment and stealing what small amount of money we keep on the premises.

"This was not the start of the Easter holidays we hoped for, but we will be working through the night to be open as usual from 9-30am tomorrow. We would like to take a minute to thank our diligent neighbour Richard Veevers, Law Secure Ltd for the late night call out to fix our alarm and get the building secure again within an hour, and Lancashire Police for their quick response to our 999 call.

"We would ask if anyone has any information regarding who might be involved in this break in to please get in touch with ourselves or the police."

Speaking to the Clitheroe Advertiser this morning (Monday), Steve said: "They smashed the alarm system, air conditioning and other pieces of equipment to make their way into the back office and stole a small amount of money. We have been awake all night clearing up and we are open for business today."

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to call Police on 101.