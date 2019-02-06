The Prince’s Countryside Fund: Life-changing £50,000 on offer to Lancashire's rural projects

Rural groups in Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley have are being encouraged to apply for a potentially life-changing £50,000 grant from The Prince’s Countryside Fund with the closing date for applications just two weeks off.

Offering grants out twice a year in order to improve the prospects of viability for rural communities and farm businesses, The Prince’s Countryside Fund - set up in 2010 by HRH The Prince of Wales - offers rural initatives the chance to win £50,000 in funding for projects which sustain rural communities.

With the cut-off date for applications being February 21st, everyone is encouraged to apply, with the 550 projects put forward as part of the trust's Recharging Rural research "demonstrating the extraordinary breadth of ideas" on show across rural communities, according to Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

“Our grants help to support a diverse range of projects often delivered by local organisations such as training vouchers for young farmers, equipment for local abattoirs, overheads and staffing costs for farmer led networks, village shops and pubs, and development schemes for rural businesses," said Claire.

"We give out more than £1 million in funding each year and are very keen to hear from projects of all types in our rural areas.”

To find out more and apply, visit www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/grants