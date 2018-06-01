The bunting is up in Clitheroe!

Colourful bunting has been creatively displayed around Clitheroe Town Centre.

Members of the town's Chamber and local volunteers erected over two kilometres of bunting through the town centre in preparation for the summer months.

Team members were rewarded with bacon sandwiches courtesy of Anya Morgan, at Stansfield’s Delicatessen, on Castle Street at 9am and as the sun beat down later in the morning, Guy Middleton, of Chocolate Works, refreshed everyone with an ice cream of their choice.

The bunting will be up until Heritage Open Weekend in September, before being stored away for re-use.