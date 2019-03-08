The A59 near Clitheroe WILL remain open this weekend

Due to the wet and cold weather conditions, the last stage of work to paint road markings and apply anti-skid surfacing to the newly opened A59 roundabout, has been postponed.

The roundabout, near Pendle Road, had been closed since August last year and opened earlier this month. However, at the time highway officials said the last stage of the work would be completed this weekend. Officials can now confirm the A59 will be open this weekend.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The A59 will be open as normal this weekend.

"The bad weather forecast means we've had to postpone the final stage of work to complete the new roundabout on the A59 near Clitheroe.

"We'll try to do the road markings and anti-skid surfacing next weekend with closures from 7pm Friday, March 15th to 6am Monday, March 18th."