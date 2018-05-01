Thank you from Langho in Bloom

Designing a thank you card for Langho in Bloom was the theme of the latest project undertaken by the children of the two local primary schools, St Mary’s and St Leonard’s.

Using any medium they liked the children had to incorporate at least one flower and the words "thank you" in the design.

The St Leonard's entrants.

On behalf of Langho in Bloom committee, who selected an overall winner from each school, Kate Murdoch said: “The standard was so high and we were all impressed by the colourful and creative designs produced. Choosing a winner was difficult as they were all so good. But we have selected two fabulous cards and have had 50 of each printed. These will be sent by Langho in Bloom to individuals and businesses who support the work of our volunteers in the coming year. We are grateful to all the school children who took part and to Mrs Orr (St Mary’s) and Mrs McMahon (St Leonard’s) for organising the sessions."

Each child was presented with a personalised keepsake – their very own artwork in the form of a thank you – and the overall winner at each school received a wooden ladybird house.

Mrs Orr said : “At St Mary’s we encourage the children to use the words thank you in their daily routines, so this project was really appropriate and gave the children an opportunity to be creative. We are delighted to have this opportunity to support Langho in Bloom who do a great job in keeping the village looking colourful.”

Mrs McMahon said: “St Leonard’s school children have been so excited waiting to see who had won and were all thrilled to have their entry made into a personalised thank you card. We love working with Langho in Bloom and announcing the winner was a really good way to kick-start the new term.”

The ladybird house which was presented to the two prizewinners.

Langho in Bloom are getting busy preparing for spring planting and if anyone has an hour or so to spare and would like to help, then drop an email to info@langhoinbloom.co.uk