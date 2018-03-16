Tesco donates thousands to worthy causes

A newly-established charity working closely with vulnerable families to achieve the best possible outcomes for children and young people in the Ribble Valley has received a cash boost of £4,000.

Volunteers who run Reachout,work, based in Lincoln Way, Clitheroe, received the donation thanks to Tesco Bags of Help scheme, which is the money raised from the sale of 5p carrier bags.

Karen Lynch, managing director of Reachout.work, who mainly work with youngsters aged 11 to 16 who are experiencing mental health difficulties, said: “We are so grateful to Tesco and for the community for getting behind this project and supporting us. We only began operating on February 19th and have received positive feedback.

“We are here to provide education support, child counselling, therapy and social skills day outs to encourage new situations and feelings to help children/teenagers who are struggling at school or home. We offer a personalised plan to help gain the best results. The money will help to secure our rent, insurance and provide day outs for the youngsters to improve their social skills.”

Second place was awarded to Ribble Valley Raiders, who received £2,000, while Ribble FM came third and secured a cheque for £1,000.

The new applicants bidding for the cash in March/April are: Ribble Valley Live Steamers for the replacement of a large proportion of the fencing surrounding the miniature railway at Edisford Bridge; Clitheroe cricket, bowling and tennis club to help improve the clubhouse and the British Red Cross to provide free short term wheelchair loans to both adults and children in need in Clitheroe and across Lancashire.