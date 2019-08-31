Teenage boy charged with the murder of Lindsay Birbeck

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Burnley teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck.

The youth, from Accrington, who cannot be named under the law, was charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Lindsay’s family have been told of this latest development.

Lindsay (47), a teaching assistant and mum of two, went missing from home on August 12th and a murder inquiry was launched after her body was found at Accrington Cemetery on Saturday, August 24th.

A post-mortem examination showed she died as a result of compression of the neck.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Lindsay's family and friends.

“We ask you please refrain from making inappropriate comments on this post. Once somebody has been arrested/charged they have the right to a fair trial.

“Anyone commenting about a case or defendant in a way that could prejudice a trial could be prosecuted for contempt and imprisoned.

“This could include naming a juvenile involved in criminal proceedings.

“We will monitor this post and reserve the right to delete comments or take further action where appropriate.”