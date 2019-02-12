Team of Ribble Valley clergy are guests on Sara Cox's BBC Radio 2 Drivetime show

A four-strong team of clergy from the Ribble Valley won a competition this week on a popular radio show.

The Rev. Andy Froud, Vicar of Clitheroe Parish Church and Priest-in-Charge of Christ Church at Chatburn and St Leonard's at Downham, took part in a competition called 21 Questions on Bolton DJ Sara Cox's show yesterday evening alongside the Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway, Associate Minister for Chatburn and Downham, the Rev. Canon Brian McConkey, Rector of Ribchester and Vicar of Hurst Green and Mitton and the Rev. Chris Krawiec, Curate of Great Harwood.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox.

Each team who takes part in the competition has to decide what to play for in using 21 questions to guess a famous celebrity with the team opting for some pies from Roy Porter butchers at Chatburn.

Before the competition started, each player had to reveal an interesting fact about themselves.

Andy's was that quiz show host Bradley Walsh said that he looked like a Bond villain when the Clitheroe vicar appeared on ITV 's The Chase, Brian's was that he had a 10 minute conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson, Catherine's was that she was once given some sausages for preaching a sermon and Chris' was that he performs as one half of comedy duo Jack and Krac.

The best question towards revealing the mystery celebrity's identity was Chris who asked "have I ever performed in a pop video in my underpants"?

Catherine correctly guessed the answer, which, if you didn't catch the show, can be listened to via: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0002h9t