Tandem biking opens sport for visually-impaired

The Green Jersey, in Clitheroe, is now home to a brand-new tandem bike that will enable visually impaired people to access cycling.

The tandem, which was funded by the Mark Vose Eye Clinic, will be piloted by either a volunteer from The Green Jersey Cycling Club or Phil Wade, from The Ride Guide.

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Mr Mark Vose, said he funded the bike in order to get people with sight problems back in the saddle. He explained: “It was because of a patient of mine who was a keen cyclist and lost the vision in what was his only good eye.

“He was determined to get back in the saddle and I thought a tandem would be a good way of doing that.

“I got chatting with Phil on the Monday night ride and figured it would be a good way of getting people with limited or no vision back on the bike. We both know how much a ride can help lift your mood.”

Donations from those who want to borrow the tandem will be used to maintain the bike and hopefully fund more equipment to help provide access to the outdoors for people with a wider range of needs.

Phil said: “The aim of this initiative is for us provide the opportunity for visually impaired people to cycle for leisure and amateur competition.

“The Green Jersey strives to be part of the local community and our focus is to help people enjoy the sport of biking despite their medical problems.

“The use of the bike is open to anyone - not just to people from the Ribble Valley and there is no experience required - beginners can take advantage of this fantastic scheme.”

Anyone wishing to make use of the service is asked to call The Green Jersey on 01200 427630.