Take a Winckley Walk around Preston's historic square

There is an opportunity to take a step back to yesteryear this Wednesday and Sunday with guided walks round Preston's Winckley Square.

The 'Former Residents Guided Walk' at 2pm on June 5 and 9 introduces visitors to characters who have played key roles in the life and times of the city.

The tour is lead by one of the Friends of Winckley Square and gives participants an opportunity to learn what this part of Preston was like when it was a coveted and gentrified location for the homes of the wealthy.

Famous and the infamous past residents of Winckley Square include William Cross, who died before his vision of a Georgian Square in the middle of Preston was complete.

Nicolas Grimshaw, who built the second house on the Square, was mayor of Preston seven times and the only mayor to hold the office during two Guild years.

Walkers will discover why the name of Mayor Thomas Monk was removed from the Robert Peel Statue and about the young boy and woman who died in Nathaniel Miller’s dentist's chair. Nathaniel was the man who was responsible for the building of the Miller Arcade.

The walks last for around one hour 15 minutes. They are free, but donations are welcomed. They start from the centre of the Square.

To book see www.eventbrite.co.uk or call 01772 254395.

Guided walks can be arranged for groups - contact Patricia Harrison on the number above for details. Other walks available include Preston's Most Famous Suffragette and Extraordinary Women of Winckley Square.