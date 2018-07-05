Support group set up for Ribble Valley library

A new group has been set up to help secure the future of Whalley Library.

And now the Friends of Whalley Library are hoping to encourage people to use the facility which closed temporarily around 18 months ago because of county council cuts.

Following its closure, the library was stripped of all its shelving and books and had to be totally redecorated and these replaced before reopening in February.

Diane Dewhurst, who is secretary of the new group, said: “I’ve used Whalley Library for years and it has always provided such a good service. It’s been at the heart of the community and when it closed down people were devastated. We want to ensure that this does not happen again.”

She added that lots of activities take place each week at the library and that there is also a gallery upstairs where art work is displayed.

Diane encouraged people to attend the next meeting of the Friends of Whalley Library which will be held on Wednesday, August 15th, at 2pm at the library to which all are welcome to attend.

“Please come along and tell us what you want from your library,” Diane urged.

One of Whalley’s ward councillors Joyce Holgate also encouraged local residents to get involved with the library.

“If people don’t use the library, they will lose it once again,” said Coun. Holgate.

Sue Barker, who is a member of the Friends of Whalley Libary, added that local residents are welcome to call into the library at any time and have a chat with a member of staff to see how they can get involved.

“We’d love for more people to join the Friends to help out when there are events and to promote various aspects of the library,” she said. “The library is really close to my heart as it’s a really important community resource – somewhere to meet people from the village and catch up with community events. It’s free, warm, welcoming, sociable and a great inclusive facility.”