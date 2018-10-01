Support cancer sufferer Rob by buying a raffle ticket

A raffle that offers the chance to win a reflexology treatment is being held at a Clitheroe massage studio to help raise funds for a 33-year-old cancer sufferer.

Zen Massage Studio in Clitheroe, which is offering free taster sessions at an open day to celebrate the first anniversary of the business on Saturday, October 13th, is staging the raffle.

Zen Massage Studio.

Nikkole Bennett, who is a new addition to the studio’s team and will be offering the free reflexology tasters as well as show casing the studio’s treatments which include CBD massage, has organised the fundraiser.

Her good friend Rob Howard, who the raffle will be raising funds for, was diagnosed with brain cancer (Glioblastoma Multiforme Stage 4) back in September 2017.

His wife Emma is raising funds to pay for Rob to have alternative treatment abroad and for further details visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamrob