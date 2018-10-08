Support a great cause by taking part in sparkling silent auction

Ribble Valley jewellers, Sarah Layton, is hosting its first "Sparkling Winter Ball" to raise vital funds for East Lancashire Hospice.



The sold-out event will be held at Stanley House Hotel & Spa in Mellor and help raise funds for the hospice which relies entirely on donations to support its work in the local community.

In preparation for the event, the team at Whalley-based Sarah Layton have been working hard to secure some exclusive prizes for their live auction, including a bespoke commission from award-winning jewellery designer Shaun Leane who will be at the event.

“We have heard first hand of the love and care some of our customers and their families have received in recent years from the hospice and we wanted to find a way to raise as much money as possible in a fun and inclusive way” said Nigel Layton-Hill.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from many of our suppliers through their generous, and in many cases, creative donations and from local businesses in donating both time and gifts. We’re very much looking forward to the evening and seeing just how much we can raise for the hospice.”

Anyone who would like to support the hospice, can take part in the Sparkling Winter Ball’s silent auction where there are some fantastic prizes up for grabs including an overnight stay at the exclusive Gilpin Lake House, the chance to win Kieran Trippier’s signed football boots, worn in the 2018 World Cup, and the chance to design your own bespoke ring with leading bridal brand Brown & Newirth to the value of £4,000.

For more information and to take part, visit www.sarahlaytoncharityauction.com