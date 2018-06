Civic dignitaries and special guests gathered for the opening of Whalley's brand-new Co-op.

Whalley stalwart and honorary president of the village's chamber of trade, Joyce Holgate MBE, officially opened the store yesterday morning (Thursday).

She was joined by Ribble Valley Mayor, Coun. Stuart Carefoot and his mayoress, Sarah Rainford.

The 630,000 investment in the village has given a new lease of life to the former Whalley Arms pub and created 16 new jobs.