Super slithering snake returns to Beacon Fell

A new stone snake has been unveiled at Beacon Fell Country Park, restoring one of the site’s most popular features.

A generation of children and adults alike enjoyed balancing along the tail of the 150m. long snake, installed 20 years ago as one of a number of exhibits along the park’s sculpture trail. The Snake uniquely combined public art, creativity, the use of natural materials, and the desire to provide an exciting outdoor play area.

The original log carving had to be removed for safety reasons around three years ago as, despite having withstood the Lancashire elements and countless footsteps for so many years, the wood had become rotten in places.

Now, thanks to the fundraising efforts of children at Cardinal Allen High School in Fleetwood, a grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, and a contribution from the county council, a new generation will enjoy meeting the iconic Beacon Fell snake. Sculptor, Thompson Dagnall, was once again commissioned to bring The Snake to life.

Tim Blythe, Lancashire County Council countryside service manager, said: “I’m very glad to be able to welcome the new snake to Beacon Fell and would like to thank everyone who has played a part in replacing the original. Cardinal Allen High School can take a lot of the credit as they loved the snake so much they decided that it had to be replaced and approached our Countryside Service to propose a joint project.

“The students provided the impetus, and have raised £42,000 through sponsored walks, grant applications and other fundraising.”