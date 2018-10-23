Super heroes celebrate Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun's first anniversary

The theme for junior parkrun's birthday event was fancy dress and the runners, as well as the volunteers, did not disappoint.

There was Wonder Woman, Batman, Supergirl and Stormtroopers running, jogging and walking round the 2km course.

Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun.

They were joined by Clitheroe Town Crier Roland Hailwood, who started off proceedings, and local Ironman and running coach Neil Critchley, who handed out medals to everyone that finished.

In total, 79 runners took to the course, six for the first time and 16 ran their fastest time to date.

The event takes place every Sunday and next week is the Hallowe'en run so organisers are hoping for plenty of witches and wizards, spooks and werewolves.

junior parkrun is a free weekly 2km run around Clitheroe Castle gardens for children aged four to 14.

And they are off!

To take part or for more information visit: http://www.parkrun.org.uk/clitheroecastle-juniors or https://www.facebook.com/CCjuniorparkrun/



Batman after receiving his medal for finishing.