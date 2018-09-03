Sun shines on annual tractor run

A total of 33 tractors set off on a warm Sunday morning from the Green Lane Show Field on the 14th Chipping Tractor Road Run.

The tractors travelled through Leagram to Dunsop Bridge, Newton and Slaidburn. They then enjoyed an off road section through Gisburn Forest by kind permission of The Forestry Commission. From Tosside they headed through The Knotts making their way to West Bradford via Sawley for refreshments.

The event raised funds for two worthy local causes.

After the drivers refueled, the cavalcade took in Waddington, another off road section at Bashall Eaves, Hodder Bridge and Jeffrey Hill. The group then enjoyed a barbecue at The Gibbon Bridge.

The funds raised will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and Field Nurse.