Summer Holidays Childcare Challenge: Holiday clubs in Lancashire 2018

As part of the Post’s families Summer Holidays Childcare Challenge, we have compiled a list of holiday clubs and activities available for children.
Chorley
Chorley Inspire Youth Club
The Youth Zone, Chorley
July 23 to August 31
8am until 4pm £12 per day
To book visit www.inspireyouthzone.org/holiday-club
Buckshaw Hub
Throughout the summer holidays, 7.45am until 5.45pm
£26 per day
Discounts available: 10% off a full week booked
Eldest sibling receive a 10% discount
Call 01772 452244 or email lea@thehub-buckshaw.co.uk
Cheeky Holiday Club
Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods
July 23 to September 3
8am until 6pm £27
8am until 1pm or 1pm until 6pm £17
Full week £120
Leyland
First Kick Playscheme
Wellfield High School, Yewlands Drive, Leyland, and St Michael’s High School, Astley Road, Chorley, 8am until 5pm.
July 24 to August 31 £50. Two weeks are only four days at £40.
One day £15.Local churches
Discounts for siblings.
To book call 07514316534 or 01772 428086
St Andrew’s Kids Club
Woodlea Junior School, Leyland
Throughout the holidays, 8.45am until 6pm.
£17 a day - for ages four to 12.
Places limited. To book call 07710083186
South Ribble Borough Council Sports Development Active Camps
Northbrook Primary School, Leyland
August 6 to 10
Multi-sports, football, netball, tennis, archery, cricket, crafts and dance.
Drop-off between 8.45am and 9.15am and pick up between 3.45pm and 4pm.
A full week is £65, a full day £15 and a half-day £10.
Call 01772 625625.
Leyland Playscheme
Old BTR cricket field at the junction of Stanifield Lane and Centurion Way, Leyland
July 30 to August 3, 9.30am until 3.30pm. Can stay up to 5.30pm.
Book via www.playscheme.org £70 and £75 for under 12’s and over 12s respectively for the whole week’s childcare including all trips and free bus service.
Preston
Apoth-a-kids
Dice and Donuts, Butler Street, Preston and 75 Church Street, Lancaster
July 23 to August 31, noon until 2pm. Free lunch.
Includes board gaming, card games, including Pokemon, video gaming and a Dr Who day.
Dice and Donuts is asking if anyone has an extra fridge to donate for the summer holidays to store food.
To book call Dice and Donuts on 01772 824969 or 75 Church Street on 01254 542670.
Fundaplay
Preston’s College Sports Centre - all summer, 8.30am until 5pm.
St Oswalds Primary School, Coppull
August 6 to 17, 8.30am until 5pm
Weekly deal: 8.30am until 5pm £70 or £60 until 4pm
Daily: £25 8.30am until 5pm or £22 until 4pm.
www.fundaplay.co.uk/p/holidaycamps-childcare
School’s Out Lea
Lea Community Primary School
July 23 to September 3, 7.30am until 6pm
7.30am until 1pm or 1pm untl 6pm £16
Full day £23
Week £105
Sibling discount three for two.
For more information call 07866 810738
Cool Kidz at Brockholes Jigsaw Nursery, Brant Road Preston
July 23 until August 16
Full day: 8.30am until 5.30pm £25
Morning session: 8.30am until 1pm £15
Afternoon session: 1pm until 6pm £15
To book call 01772 491787
Preston Grasshoppers rugby camps
Juniors: 12 upwards August 28, 29 and 30, 10am until 4pm. £25 per day or £60 for three days.
Children aged six to 12 August 20, 21, 22 9am until 4pm £20 per day or £50 for three days.
To book call 01772 863546 or visit www.pgrfc.co.uk
Discovery Vine Childcare
Longsands Community Primary School and Cottam Primary School
Monday July 23 to Friday 31st August from 7.45am to 5.45pm.
The cost for children aged three years and above is £26 per day, £13 for half a day (7.45 to 12.45/ 12.45 to 5.45pm). If children attend for a full week the cost is £22 per day.
Visit www.discoveryvine.co.uk.
Preston North End Kicks
Callon all weather pitches
Grange Primary School
Hartington Road, Preston
Preston Westview Leisure Centre
Ribbleton Park
Smiths Rec
Every Friday or Saturday
For 12 - 19 year olds
Play football in a safe and secure environment
For more information, call 01772 693309 or email community@pne.com.
AFC Fylde Multi Sports
7 to 14 years
Moor Nook Use Community Centre
Every Wednesday, 2pm until 4pm.
Free - For more information contact 01772 539460
Preston youth groups:
Ashton Centre, Tulketh Crescent, holds a Youth Group for those ages 8-11 year’s running every Thursday, 4pm until 5.30pm.
For more information contact 01772 531948
Moor Nook’s Community Centre, Burholme Road, hosts sessions for pupils of high school age every Thursday, 7pm until 9pm.
For more information contact 01772 539460
SEND Youth Group for 13 to 25 year olds at Ashton Centre, every Friday, 6pm until 9pm.
Feel Good Friday
Every Friday, 10am until 4pm
Sion Park Community Hub, Preston.
Contact Lisa Macdonald 01772 268037 or email lisa.macdonald@communitygateway.co.uk
Kings Camps - Preston and Kirkham
Highfield Priory High School, Preston
July 23 to August 3
Full week: £142 multi activity 9.30am until 4pm; £133 rookie academy 9.30am until 4pm.
Day: £39 8.15am until 5.45pm.
Kirkham Grammar School
Weeks: August 6 to 10 and August 13 to 17 8.15am until 5.45pm
Day: £39
Full week: £165
To book call 0114 263 2160
Mad Science Holiday Camps - Preston, Lytham and Lancaster
Preston Grasshoppers
July 30 to August 3, 9.30am until 3.30pm.
Fylde Rugby Club, Lytham
July 30 to August 3 and August 13 to 17
Lancaster Chaplaincy
Weeks: July 23- 27 and August 13- 17 and 20- 24 August
One day: £29.75 with early bird discount. Full price £35
Full week (5 days): £127.50 with early bird discount. Full price £150
To book call 01772 628844
Penwortham
The Nest
Whitefield Primary School
Six weeks Monday to Friday 8am until 5pm.
£22 for a full day.
To book email thenesthc@gmail.com
Getmessy Holiday Club
Middleforth Scout hut at Middleforth Primary School in Penwortham
Five weeks from July 30 - Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ( unless a bank holiday then Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)
£17 a day 8.30am until 4.30pm
Extra £2.50 for early 7.30am until 8.30am
Extra £2.50 for lates 4.30pm until 5pm.30pm
Or book both on the same day for £4.
Text 07903522979 to book
Schools Out at St Teresa’s
St Teresa’s Primary School, Penwortham
July 30 to September, 7.30am until 6pm
7.30am until 1pm or 1pm untl 6pm £16
Full day £23
Week £105
Sibling discount three for two.
For information email info@schoolsoutcc.co.uk or call 07548 239349
Longridge
Wild Ones
Longridge Cricket Club
Weeks: July 30 to August 3 and August 13 to 17
Breakfast club: 8am until 9am £4
Main: 9am to 4pm £30
Late: 4pm until 5.30pm £6
The Limes Holiday Club
The Limes Nursery Berry Lane, Longridge.
8am until 5.30pm - £25 a day or £15 for half a day.
To book email info@littlepeople-longridge.co.uk
Garstang
School for Stage (stage school)
Garstang Community Academy August 6 to 10, 9am until 5pm
Lytham St Annes, AKS Independent School August 13 to 17, 9am until 5pm
Standish, Location TBC, August 20 to 24, 9am until 5pm.
£150 per location
Garstang Tennis Club
Lancaster Road, Garstang
July 31, August 2, 7, 9, 16, 21, 23
£10 - 9-11am 4-8 years
£20 - 11.30-15.30am 9-16 years
Discounts for siblings.
To book call Michael Cartmell on 07523866116 or cartmelltennis@gmail.com
Kirkham
Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy
Kirkham Grammar School
July 30 to August 3
9.30am until 4.30pm
One day: £44
Three days: £125
Full week: £120
“Extra-time club” (8.30am-5.30pm): £6 extra per day
To book call 01785 711 572
Blackpool
Hambleton Tennis Club
Church Lane, Blackpool
July 30, August 1, 3, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24
£15 or £20 for two. Full day 9-3pm.
Ages 4-16 year olds.
To book call Michael Cartmell on 07523866116 or cartmelltennis@gmail.com
Premier Sport Multi-Sport and Football Holiday Camps
Blackpool Sports Centre West Park Drive
Week days during school holidays between 8.30am until 5.30pm.
From £12 a day.
To book call 01253 478474
The Saints
St John’s School, Church Street, Blackpool
Over the next four weeks from 8.30am to 5.30pm at £20 or £15 half a day (8.30am to 1pm/1pm to 5.30pm).
Call Jodie on 07960363386.
We are Adventurers
Fylde District Scout Headquarters, St Annes
August 6 to 31
£30 per day (including snacks and lunch).
To book call 0161 877 0759
Lancaster
Lancaster and Morecambe College Holiday Sports Camp
Sports Centre, Lancaster
July 23 to August 31 (except bank holiday)
Breakfast club: 8am until 10am
Activities: 10am until 3pm
Late stay: 3pm until 4pm:
Activities: £10 per day
Breakfast and late stay: £2.50 each
Second child goes half-price for activities
To book call 01524 521411
Local churches also host holiday clubs.
Some of these include:
Garstang Free Methodist Church, Windsor Road, Garstang
August 13 to 17, 10am until noon
FREE
