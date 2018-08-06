Summer fun for all the family at Stonyhurst

The stunning grounds of Stonyhurst College will play host to a series of events, open days, exhibitions and trade shows this month, providing hours of entertainment and something for all the family.

Little ones will be kept busy thanks to the Stonyhurst and St Mary’s Hall Holiday Club, which offers an action-packed programme of engaging, inclusive activities for children aged three to 11, including arts and crafts, baking, swimming and tennis.

Petrol-heads will rejoice when the Classic Car and Motorcycle Show rides into town on Sunday (August 12th), from 10am to 4pm.

A variety of private vehicles from the 1960s onwards will be on display, with trade stalls selling merchandise, parts, accessories and clothing. For more information, including admission prices and to purchase tickets, visit www.classicshows.org.

Saturday, August 25th, sees the return of the Great British Food Festival to the prestigious institution for the sixth consecutive year. The fun-filled, three-day event takes place between 10am and 5pm and concludes on August 27th, with celebrity chef demonstrations, live music, cookery classes and tastings entertaining the crowds of food lovers.

Prices start at £8 per adult, £7 for over 65s and £5 for a child, with family and weekend passes available. Visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com/stonyhurst/ for details. For more information on all events taking place this summer, including directions, access and parking details, contact the Stonyhurst College events team on 01254 827014 or enterprises@stonyhurst.ac.uk.