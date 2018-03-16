Summer festival with a difference

A new festival is heading to the Ribble Valley this summer and will be headlined by high-flying Lancaster band The Lovely Eggs.

The organisers behind the award-winning Cloudspotting Festival have announced details of A Break in the Clouds which will be held in Gisburn Forest on Saturday, June 23rd, the closest weekend to the summer solstice.

Other bands to feature are psych-fusion act Flamingods, world music outfit Kabantu and the highly regarded folk talent Jim Ghedi. Good Foxy, from Clitheroe, and Mr Ben and the Bens, also from Lancaster, complete the main stage programme.

The family-friendly festival will feature a specially commissioned piece of interactive outdoor theatre Sorrowful Stag. This performance will combine street theatre with an adventure game for families in the forest.

A Break in the Clouds is effectively a slimline version of Cloudspotting, happening a little bit earlier in the summer,” said co-producer Matt Evans. “This year was about trying some new things and this shorter event opens things up for a new audience who perhaps haven’t been able to make our main event before.

“It will be really intimate with two performance areas but the quality of the acts will be cutting edge with a mixture of some returning favourites and acts who have not played at Cloudspotting.”

Cloudspotting Music and Arts Festival, awarded Best Small Event at the Lancashire Tourism Awards, was attended by 800 people last year.

“We are a small team and we felt it was right to take a break from the full three-day format this year after five years of annual festival organisation,” said the festival’s other co-producer Helen Ficorilli. “It has also meant we can produce some other events in the area, like the Snowmoon Festival family arts event in Clitheroe last month.

“We are committed to working with the Forestry Commission to attract family arts audiences to the forest to explore this fabulously remote location and we believe this event will be exceptional value for money.”

Camping is available on Friday and Saturday night and a bus service will be running from Clitheroe to the site for those who want to visit just for the day.

A Break in the Clouds, Stephen Park, Gisburn, Saturday, June 23rd.

Tickets are available from the Grand Venue box office, Clitheroe, on 01200 421599 or www.thegrandvenue.co.uk

Meanwhile, The Grand celebrates 40 years of the legendary Factory Records on Saturday when doppelgangers True Order celebrate the music of New Order.

And support band The Happy Mondaze will be shaking their maracas, paying tribute to the chaos and charisma of Shaun Ryder’s band.