Success bubbles for the Spa at Stanley House

Stanley House Hotel and Spa is celebrating success after being named a finalist in the prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards 2018.

The Mellor-based hotel has scooped a finalist place in the "best boutique spa" category of the awards, which showcase excellence in the UK spa market.

The latest triumph follows a fifth consecutive five bubble rating and glowing review earlier this year from The Good Spa Guide.

Sarah Wellfair, spa manager at the hotel, commented: “The nomination is a true marker of excellence. The Good Spa Guide is considered the expert guide to the UK’s best spas and treatments, so we’re honoured to be put forward for the prestigious accolade. It’s testament to our staff who work tirelessly to provide guests with an unrivalled experience.”

The multi-million-pound Spa at Stanley House was designed by international spa consultant Neil Howard. Floor to ceiling windows allow guests to relax in the sumptuous surroundings of the hydrotherapy pool while bringing the outside in. It incorporates the very latest treatment facilities comprising six treatment rooms including a double treatment room, salt and aroma steam rooms, Finnish sauna, relaxation lounge, experience showers, gym and Pilates studio.

The public are given the opportunity to vote for the winner of each category before they are announced on Tuesday, November 13th, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel.

To show your support, you can vote for Stanley House to win the "best boutique spa" award. Voting closes October 31st.

https://goodspaguide.co.uk/awards/2018-awards