Study: Lancashire residents ready to hunker down for winter hibernation

Winter is a time for hibernation as the days get shorter and the cold sets in, with new research showing 65% of people in the North West prefer to stay home and watch films to pass the time and 23% ending up ordering more takeaways as well.



According to a study by VoucherCodes, adverse weather and long days spending precious daylight hours at work seem to sap any social energy out of the good people of Lancashire, with 59% of people claiming they go into social hibernation until 2019, with 15% admitting that they eschew going to the gym when the forecast gets grim.

Playing on the classic British trope of a cosy home with hearty food, 55% of people surveyed said that a warm night in is their favourite way to spend a winter evening despite 52% saying that getting warm and snuggly leads to concerns about heating bills.

Those long evenings in do lead to people enjoying a drink or two more at home, however, with one in five North West residents saying that they drink more during the winter and the average person in the region spending £199 on alcohol this winter. What is more, just under a quarter confess that they see their friends less often, with 45% blaming a lack of funds at an expensive time of year.