‘Stop, think and budget’ for Christmas

With less than 100 days to go until Christmas, a free local debt counselling service is warning people in the Ribble Valley to save and stay in the black this Christmas.

The warning comes from Graham Haldane, Clitheroe Christians Against Poverty (CAP) debt centre manager, as the 100 day festive countdown begins.

Run by St James’ Church, Clitheroe in partnership with CAP, the centre recently reopened with Graham as the local manager and debt coach.

Graham said: “Less than 100 days to Christmas might not seem like much time to get saving, but you will be amazed how much you can save ourself if you just stop, think and budget. This way you can enjoy all the joys of the festive season, but without the stress and, importantly, without credit.”

Since the centre reopened, Graham and his team of volunteers have visited seven individuals and families affected by debt in the Ribble Valley – and have the capacity to see more clients. Every person is visited in their home, while specialist teams at CAP’s head office negotiate with creditors and create a workable budget enabling each person to go debt free.

Graham said: “Every year we see a flood of people coming to CAP in January who have spent more than they can afford at Christmas. We know that if more people started saving just £5 per week from today that would give them £70 to spend on presents and food come December.”

Clitheroe CAP Debt Centre is one of over 300 around the UK providing long-term help and support for some the country’s most vulnerable people.

Graham added: “If you know your finances are not in good shape and you are struggling to pay the bills - don’t struggle on, one phone call could be the difference between a merry Christmas or a miserable Christmas.”

To arrange a visit call CAP’s free phone number on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org