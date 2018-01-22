"Star in the making" Jo takes to the stage in Pendle

Jo Harman has emerged as one of Britain’s finest female soul artists.

And the sensational vocalist makes a special visit to the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre on Thursday (January 25th)

Jo, who wowed the audiences at last summer’s Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival at Colne, will be performing an up close and personal show at the Rainhall Road venue.

“Sometimes you hear a voice that leaves you speechless,” said Huey Morgan, the leader of Fun Loving Criminals. “Jo Harman is a star in the making.”

The singer-songwriter describes her musical influences as spanning blues, gospel, soul, country and rock and her live shows continue to land rave reviews wherever she plays.

Jo, who was voted Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2014 British Blues Awards, said: “It will be just me and a pianist on stage at Barnoldswick and I’m really looking forward to the show as I’m told it is a beautiful little venue."

“For me, the song is everything and music is my life. You can dress it up as much as you want with production, but the most

important thing is that it has to be a great song.”

She added: “I discovered Aretha Franklin when I was 13, and that changed the course of my life. I’m not religious, but gospel music really does something to me – it’s the sincerity and the belief, it’s so from the heart.”

Jo’s last album, People We Become, marked the biggest leap of Harman’s career. She said: “I’ve been gigging everywhere and just doing my thing.

"I’ve got a great team behind me, and it was lovely that people liked the album. But overnight success is never overnight success, whoever you are – it’s a myth.”

The Barnoldswick Arts Centre is the brainchild of musician and promoter Peter Barton who has hosted shows with many top artists at the venue including New York bluesman Popa Chubby, guitar virtuoso Eric Sardinas and David Knopfler, founder of Dire Straits with his brother Mark.

For more information about the show ring 01282 813874 or 07712 628366 or go to barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com