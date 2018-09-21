Stanley House wins duo of wedding award nominations

Mellor-based Stanley House Hotel and Spa is celebrating success after securing double recognition for its wedding offering.

The multi-award-winning hotel has scooped a finalist place in the "wedding venue" category of the Lancashire Tourism Awards, while it has also been named a nominee in this year’s Great Northern Wedding Awards.

Happy bride and grooms, who have or are getting married in 2018, 2019 and 2020, praised Stanley House’s excellence by putting it forward for the "best wedding venue" accolade in the prestigious Great Northern Weddings Awards. Run by Little White Books, the awards celebrate supplier champions for service and contribution to the region’s wedding industry.

The accomplishments follow the completion of the hotel’s latest renovation project, which has transformed its largest function suite, The Barn, into a chic and sumptuous venue for weddings.

The hotel also committed a five-figure sum to a major investment programme in 2017 which included extensive refurbishment of the multi-purpose function rooms, The Stables and The Lodge, while the hotel’s bridal suites and a further two Manor House bedrooms underwent complete transformation, offering guests four elegant Manor House suites.

Wendy Hope, sales and marketing manager at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, commented: “We’re honoured to have been recognised by brides and grooms who have been impressed by our wedding venue offer.

“The substantial investment we have put into refurbishing and renovating key areas of the hotel have significantly improved our business and this has not gone unnoticed by the most important people of all – our customers.”

Stanley House will now conduct a presentation and Q&A session in front of a judging panel before the winners for the Lancashire Tourism Awards are announced at a black-tie dinner and awards ceremony in November.

Nominations for the Great Northern Wedding Awards close on November 16th, after which 30 finalists will be revealed in each category in the next issue of the Little White Books magazine and online. Voting then opens for the Great Northern Wedding Awards Winners 2019, who will be unveiled at a ceremony in April 2019.