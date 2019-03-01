Stalls available at award-winning festival for Ribble Valley and Lancashire food and drink producers

Food and drink producers throughout the county are invited to apply for pitches at the award-winning Clitheroe Food Festival.

Hailed as one of the best food festivals in the UK, the event will take place on Saturday, August 10th, and over 100 stalls are up for grabs.

The festival features the finest food and drink producers in Lancashire and attracts thousands of food enthusiasts from across the UK, along with a healthy serving of fringe events, from producer talks and tastings, to street entertainment and treasure hunts.

Priority is given to food and drink producers from the Ribble Valley and Lancashire, but exhibitors from further afield will be considered if their product is not produced locally or is of an exceptionally high standard.

The closing date for applications is Friday, April 5th, and producers interested in taking part in the event are advised to apply without delay.

Further details and bookings are available at eventowl.co.uk.