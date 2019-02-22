Stained-glass windows broken as vandals hit Clitheroe

Unique stained glass windows have been smashed at St Mary's Centre, Clitheroe, costing thousands of pounds in repairs.

The Rev. Andy Froud, of Clitheroe Parish Church, slammed the vandals who targeted the centre in Church Street last night (Thursday).

Another window smashed

Mr Froud said: "We keep little of value on the premises, but they have left a mess and the damage to the leaded windows will be extremely expensive to repair.

"It seems to be a gang targeting community buildings in the area. I'm taking a deep breath and trying to exercise Christian forgiveness!"

If you have any information, please call Police on 101.