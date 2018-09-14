Staff prepare to get ‘Pretty Muddy’

They will most certainly start pretty in pink, but staff at the Clitheroe Residential Care Home will be covered in mud once they finish a fun-filled charity challenge.

They are busy preparing to take part in this year’s Pretty Muddy obstacle event in aid of Cancer Research UK. The 5k challenge is a muddy obstacle course that women of any ability can climb over, crawl under, and charge through and staff are looking forward to raising money as much as possible to help beat cancer.

Manager, Mrs Bibby, said: “The event will provide a fun team building exercise for staff whilst raising monies for very worthwhile causes. “I would like to thank Norton Webb training providers for their support and for sponsoring the T-shirts.”

Staff are also raising sponsor money to support the residents’ fund and cover the cost of an annual trip to Blackpool.

Anyone wishing to contribute can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/clitheroe-home.