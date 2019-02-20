St Leonard's Church marking 150th anniversary of its home with Great Padiham Bake Off

A Padiham church is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its home this year with a series of special events.

St Leonard’s Church will open its doors for The Great Padiham Bake Off on Saturday, March 2nd at 7pm.

Contestants will cook up a storm as the create a showstopping birthday cake and 12 cheese straws, which will be judged by those attending the event and three visiting judges. VIP the Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, the Bishop of Blackburn, will give a short address. This is a free event.

If you would like to take part or find out more please contact Isabel Jones on atpadiham.parish@gmail.com

On Sunday, March 3rd, there will be a service of Thanksgiving in the church at 9-30am, followed by brunch. Bishop Julian will be the preacher.

St Christopher’s High School Choir and Swing Band will perform a concert on Friday, March 15th, at 7pm in the church. Tickets are on sale for £5 each (including refreshments) and are free for accompanied children. All proceeds will go to the Anaphylactic charity in memory of Meghan Lee, a pupil at the school. Tickets are available from Janet Birch on 01282 772747.

St Leonard's also welcomed people for a day of prayer on the actual anniversary, January 8th.

For more information about forthcoming events please ring Fred Birch, the churchwarden, on 01282 772747.