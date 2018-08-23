St Augustine’s pupils on Cloud 9!

Pupils at St Augustine’s High School, Billington, enjoyed another year of excellent results.

In the first year where the majority of subjects are assessed against the new 9-1 scale, high numbers of pupils achieved grades 8 and 9, the equivalent of the old A* grade.

High achievers

Headteacher, Mr Michael Wright, was delighted with the results. He said: “We had 43 pupils who achieved at least one grade 9 with 112 grades 9s achieved in total. 77 pupils achieved a grade 8 or better in at least one subject, with the progress that the pupils made being very impressive. The new GCSEs provide a greater challenge in terms of subject content and the removal of coursework placed more pressure on pupils to perform in their final examinations. Our pupils worked exceptionally hard to prepare for these exams and their results are a testament to their efforts, supported by their families and our outstanding team of staff.”

One of the highest performing pupils was Sam Haworth, who achieved an impressive six Grade 9s and three 8s and will take up his place at Eton College as a boarder from September.

Another pupil who will be facing new challenges in September is Joseph Bradley, who achieved a range of grade 7s and 8s as well as a starred distinction in his ECDL course and starts at Welbeck College a full boarding co-educational college, funded by the Ministry of Defence and specialising in A-level courses in technical and engineering pathways.

Other high achieving pupils included Matthew Howard (four 9s and five 8s), Tommy Faller (five 9s, two 8s, two 7s), Joseph Tattersall (six 9s, three 7s) who together with Joseph Chapman, Sam Fox and Joseph Taylor all scored perfect 9s in maths, physics, chemistry and biology.

Hugs and tears of joy as pupils open their results

Hannah Hudson was pleased with an excellent set of results with five grade 9s including music, RE and three sciences as well as three 8s and a 7, while twins Anna and Helena Mullin collected an impressive array of qualifications between them, achieving grade 9s in RE, English, history and art and making exceptional progress in their five years at the school.

In addition to the high grades achieved in the new GCSEs, St Augustine’s pupils also scored well in a broader range of courses including level one qualifications in construction, horticulture and childcare.