Sports and arts grants to help Ribble Valley young people excel

Cash is up for grabs for equipment and tuition by budding young sports people, performance artists and community groups in Ribble Valley.

And arts groups in the borough can also apply for funding for projects that specifically boost community wellbeing.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched its 2019 sports and arts excellence grants scheme that helps youngsters excel in sport, dance, drama and music.

The scheme has supported numerous young Ribble Valley athletes and performance artists at county and national level over the years, including Olympians Jon Schofield and Samantha Murray.

The grants are also available for capital purchases by sports, community and village hall groups.

Simon Hore, chairman of the council’s community services committee, said: “The biggest issue for young people and their parents in pursuing their chosen activity is the cost of instruction, transport and equipment, and we hope that by helping towards these costs young people will be able to reach their potential. Funds are also available for the hard-working sports and community groups, where many of these young people start their careers.”

The grants will be available from April 2019 for sport, dance, drama and music (instrumental and voice), with priority given to those with a strong track record in their chosen discipline and working towards formal qualifications.

Arts and culture groups in Ribble Valley are also invited to apply for funding for projects that boost community wellbeing.

The cash is up for grabs as match funding for projects that improve arts activity in the borough, particularly for the disadvantaged and those with access difficulties.

Projects across the arts spectrum will be considered, including theatre, dance, music, comedy, film, photography, fine art, craft and creative writing.

Grants of up to £3k are available to not-for-profit organisations for up to 50 per cent of the cost of the project, but not maintenance or running costs.

Councillor Hore added: “The aim of the arts development grants is to specifically invest in arts activity that promotes culture, health and wellbeing, and tackles rural isolation.”

The applications deadline is 5pm on Thursday, January 31st, and application packs are available from Olwen Heap via 01200 414408 or ribblevalley.gov.uk