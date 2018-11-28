Sporting events, healthy eating and fun at Clitheroe primary school

Basketball and football were two sports that pupils from a Clitheroe primary school excelled in recently.



Pupils from class five and six at Brookside Primary School took part in the Ribble Valley Basketball Event at Oakhill College, Whalley, playing nine games and winning three of them.

At the basketball event.

A spokeswoman for the school said: "We had a brilliant evening and were all very tired and sweaty by the end of it."

Girls from Year five and Six also took part in a girls' football tournament with an A and B team playing at Accrington Academy Astroturf.

"It was a bitterly cold and wet evening but this did not dampen our spirits," said a spokeswoman for the school. "Both teams played really well and the B team made it through to the quarter finals."

In other news from the school, EY2 have been enjoying the six week "Up and Active" programme. They have learnt all about healthy eating including the sugars and fats in foods and daily meals. Their learning was followed by a daily mile, delivered in a fun and active way.

Learning about healthy eating.