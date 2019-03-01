‘Spirited’ new Ribble Valley partnership to boost economic growth

More than 70 businessmen and women attended the "lively" launch of a new partnership looking to boost economic growth in Ribble Valley.



The launch of the Ribble Valley Economic Partnership included interactive sessions to explore ideas and options for boosting the local economy.

It included presentations from Miranda Barker, chief executive of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, and Stephen Young, executive director of growth, environment, transport and community services at Lancashire County Council.

There was also a series of "spirited" discussions around Ribble Valley’s economic priorities.

Stuart Hirst, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “We have an established record of working in partnership with business and community groups to promote economic growth and well being.

“The former Ribble Valley Strategic Partnership provided a forum in which groups with an interest in the local economy could meet, but there has never been an umbrella organisation that can draw key economic sectors together, such as manufacturing, tourism or food.

“This new partnership will provide such a forum and meet quarterly to inform the council’s economic development work, in the first instance our Economic Development Strategy.

“It was a lively, spirited event, with some fantastic ideas on how the local economy can be boosted, including improvements to roads and rail.

“We are certainly looking forward to taking this partnership forward and working with the business sector to promote economic growth in the borough.”

Further details about future partnership activities are available from Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development team on 01200 425111.