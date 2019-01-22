Spectacular icebergs were one of the highlights of Ribble Valley couple's trip

Newfoundland and Nova Scotia will be the topic of the last talk in the current series of Trinity Travel Talks.

The talk by Steuart and Anita Kellington will be presented on Friday, February 8th, and not on Friday, February 1st, as previously advertised.

It will take place at 7-30pm in Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY, and admission is £5 (no tickets) including interval refreshments with net proceeds for Trinity Methodist Church Development Fund (charity number 1129609).

Spectacular icebergs, stunning wild landscapes, Atlantic breakers, scenic lighthouses, a huge puffin colony, the highest tides in the world and the story of Scottish, Irish and French folk who settled here after are some of the features of this presentation

Steuart said: “The highlight for me on our self-tour of Atlantic Canada was a boat trip from Twillingate in Newfoundland to see icebergs on a beautiful sunny day without a cloud in the sky! The largest iceberg was as high as a five storey building above water and so large below that it was stranded a long way from the shore. It takes about three years for the icebergs to reach this area from Greenland and they arrive in amazing shapes like the one in our photograph.”

Anita added: “I particularly enjoyed the rugged coastal scenery and the wild flowers. Lady’s slipper orchids and pitcher plants are quite common. It was also fascinating to visit areas in which Europeans had settled and to learn about the lives of the folk when they reached Canada. We also enjoyed the Bay of Fundy which experiences some of the highest tides in the world and where the locals use a special clocks based on tide times because their lives are dominated by the tides!”

A new series of five Trinity Travel Talks will begin on Friday, October 11th, and new brochures will be available after summer from Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe, Clitheroe Library and the Platform Gallery in Clitheroe.