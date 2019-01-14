Special walks to mark Clitheroe Ramblers golden year

A very special programme of walks in and around the Ribble Valley has been launched to mark the 50th anniversary year of Clitheroe Ramblers.

This year Clitheroe Ramblers have included 10 Golden Walks to mark the special milestone.

Clitheroe Ramblers celebrate five decades of long-distance walking

Chairman, Roger Sagar, said: “We are a thriving and sociable group and always welcome newcomers wanting to give us a try, but these walks will be a bit special.

“For our fiftieth year we asked 10 walks leaders to put a favourite walk on our programme. They are of varying lengths and on different times of the week. Anyone wanting to give us a try will be especially welcome.”

Copies of the new programme are available from Clitheroe Tourist Information Centre and other outlets in Ribble Valley as well as online at clitheroeramblers.co.uk or by calling 01254 822859

Earlier this week, a special “Golden Walk” devised by group member Catherine began from Great Harwood. She offered the seven-mile walk as one of her favourites to be included in the Clitheroe Ramblers 50th anniversary programme. Catherine said: “The walk was mostly flat and taken at a moderate pace.

“There was some mud so stout footwear was required, but this was a great walk to stretch the legs after the festive season and full of local curiosities. I walked some of it last year with the group and people were surprised what an interesting walk it was.”

Later in the year the group will launch a 50K challenge, a long-distance walk. Route guidance and maps will be made available to independent walkers wishing to explore the Ribble and Hodder Valleys.

In the meantime, if anyone wants to keep fit in 2019, Clitheroe Ramblers offers some easy to reach destinations for anyone who has made a New Year Resolution to get out walking in the fresh air. There are local walks taking place in Whalley Nab, York Village and the Edisford area of Clitheroe.

East Lancashire Coach Ramblers are offering a trip to Morecambe with pickup points in Clitheroe and Whalley.