Special gifts mark end of primary school life for Ribble Valley youngsters

A group of children who are preparing to start at high school in September, were taught some new skills that could prove to be very useful in the future..

The pupil chaplains from St Mary's RC Primary School in Sabden were the guests of the village's Knit, Stitch and Natter group.

And they were treated to a knitting lesson! Each of the children was also presented with a gift to mark the end of the year representing their school as chaplains.

The Knit, Stitch and Natter members also presented the children with a banner they made themselves for the children to use when they attend diocesan events.