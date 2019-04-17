Special collections speed Clitheroe auction house's spring auctions

Three single-owner collections brought exceptional prices at Silverwoods’ spring sales.

In the Fine Art and Antiques Auction earlier this month, a series of 19 works by impressionist Wigan artist, James Lawrence Isherwood (1917 – 1989) were hotly contested by phone bidders, on the internet and in the room.

Sheep in the Yorkshire Dales by Wigan artist James Lawrence Isherwood.

The international interest in the pictures meant that they more than doubled their top pre-sale estimates, fetching £11,490, and confirming the Lancashire artist’s increasing popularity. The top lot was a signed oil on board of Sheep in the Yorkshire Dales which went under the hammer for £2,000.

More than 130 lots of silver small work were sold across Silverwoods’ weekly and bimonthly special sales in March and April.

The fascinating selection of tiny silver calling card cases, vinaigrettes, vesta cases, pin cushions, sovereign cases, scent bottles and snuff boxes achieved £7,600 in total for a delighted local vendor.

A total of 72 watches from another single-owner collection achieved a grand total of £12,520. Mostly featuring pocket watches, the top lot was a white metal pair cased example by Arthur Holloway, of London, which achieved 10 times its estimate, selling for £1,100 in the room at the Fine Art Auction.

Herend porcelain dinner service decorated with fruit and flowers.

The strong horology section in this sale attracted many specialist buyers and an Edwardian mahogany case double sided Platform Clock, stamped SM&C and bearing the Royal Crown cipher was knocked down to another room bidder for £600 and a Jaeger le Coultre Atmos clock sold for £350. A very rare German Military Hanhart Luftwaffe Pilot’s nickel cased wristwatch was snapped up by an internet bidder for £1,600.

The top lots in the ceramics section proved to be a large Copenhagen porcelain Charger, signed G Rode and decorated in low relief with three Flamingos, which also went to an internet bidder for £500 and a Herend porcelain dinner service decorated with fruit and flowers went under the hammer for £900. Increasing international interest in British Needlework samplers saw three good lots in the auction all going to internet bidders for three or four times their estimates.

Wilf Mould, Silverwoods’ Senior Auctioneer, said: “We are finding that large collections, from a single owner and therefore new to the market, attract a great deal of interest and some very competitive bidding among the buying community. We put both whole collections and individual items forward to the type of auction they are best suited for, to achieve the best prices for our vendors.”

The next Fine Art and Antiques Auction at Silverwoods takes place on June 12th. Any antiques and collectables can be appraised, valued and entered in advance of auctions by the company’s experienced team of experts either during the regular Monday intake (9am to 3pm), or by private appointment on Fridays. Call 01200 423322 for details. Visit www.silverwoods.co.uk to find out more.