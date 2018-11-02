"Something for everyone" at Clitheroe's live music Bike Shop Sessions

While it may not be the first place you think of when you're on the look out for live music, a Clitheroe bike shop is gearing up to host a range of stellar performers as part of their upcoming Bike Shop Sessions.



The Green Jersey, located in the Old Shawbridge Sawmill on Taylor Street in the town, first started hosting live musical performances a couple of years ago when Random Adverture - a Lancashire-based company who organised cycling events and talks - got in touch to ask if they would be interesting in hosting live music.

Happily, the sawmill proved to have excellent acoustics, and soon enough, blues-rock artist Tim Holehouse was booked in and The Green Jersey had hosted its first gig christened Bikes 'n Blues which saw Tim perform surrounded by Colnago bike frames. The #BikeShopSessions were born.

"This winter’s Bike Shop Sessions have been a great success so far, with Kirsty Almeida and Gideon Conn bringing their own unique sounds to our little cafe," said Philip Wade, cafe manager. "Kirsty created a unique, intimate atmosphere; she sang by candle light, performing songs from her new album along with old favourites and even one she wrote on the night!

"Gideon Conn brought the house down on local bike shop day with his own ‘new bop’ sound," he added. "Each session has its own feel and we think we’ve got something for everyone. The next Bike Shop Session is on 9th November, when David Jaggs of The Ragamuffins will be playing the official opening night of our bar."

Future Bike Shop Sessions include:

Dave Jaggs – 9th Nov

Tim Holehouse – 14th Nov



Wilson McGladdery – 24th Nov



Mik Artistic – 7th Dec



The Moods – 25th Jan



GJ Armstrong – 16th Feb



Stuart McCallum – 8th Mar