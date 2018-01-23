Society scoops half a dozen awards at prestigious ceremony

A group of 24 local thespians brought back plenty of silverware when they attended the NODA awards on Saturday.

Members of Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society travelled to the Dunkenhalgh Hotel at Clayton le Moors for the District 3 and 12 National Operatic and Dramatic Association Dinner and Awards and scooped half a dozen accolades.

The Society's production Mack and Mabel was awarded the Thwaites Empire Award for Best Ensemble and Best Musical award.

Meanwhile, Rose Hurley (Mabel Normand) picked up the Best Female Lead in a Musical, Damian Marsh (Mack Sennett) was awarded Best Male Lead in a Musical, and

Lindsay Pollard (Mack & Mabel) Best Choreographer.

Rose Hurley (Mabel Normand) also picked up BBC Radio Lancashire Best Overall Performance in Districts 3 and 12.

A spokesman for the Society said: "The Society are so very proud of everyone!! Well done to all involved in the production."

Readers can catch the award winners in the Society's next production - Calamity Jane - from February 10th to 17th.

To book tickets visit: www.thopera.co.uk