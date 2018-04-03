Slimmer Vicky's mission to make Burnley fit and healthy after she sheds five stone

Vicky Bradshaw was so fed up of complaints from her husband about her snoring she decided to visit her GP for a solution.

That visit changed Vicky's life.

Vicky before she shed an incredible 5stone 8lbs

For the doctor told her there was one way to end the snoring and that was to lose weight.

"It was a real wake up call for me," said Vicky. "I weighed 17 stone and the doctor told me I was classed as obese and that was why I snored.

"It was as simple and blunt as that."

Vicky went home and burst into tears. The weight had slowly crept on over the years without her really noticing it and because she had never had a problem with it Vicky had just become used to it.

She said: "No-one had ever told me I looked fat so it wasn't something I was aware of.

"But realising that being overweight was a threat to my health was a real shock."

Instead of seeking solace in food, Vicky decided to do something about it and she joined a Slimming World class.

Like many women, Vicky had tried many other diets but she was determined to shed the pounds this time.

In her first week Vicky lost an amazing nine pounds and after that she went on to lose around a pound a week. Although she struggled at times, Vicky, who is 43, was determined to succeed.

She said: "The great thing about Slimming World is you don't feel like you are on a diet, it is all about sensible, healthy eating.

"I didn't have to make big changes in my life and it was easy to stick to it.

"But I did relax and when I went on holiday I enjoyed myself and put 12lbs on!"

But Vicky was soon back to her healthy eating and now, two years on, she has lost five stone, 8lbs.

The joy of dropping six dress sizes is something that Vicky, of Padiham, is still coming to terms with. When out shopping she instinctively heads for her former size 22 instead of the svelte 12 she now is.

Vicky said: "It still feels strange looking at size 12 clothes for myself but it feels great."

But Vicky is also acutely aware of the health benefits losing all that extra weight will bring her.

She said: "Recent studies show that obesity is now the second highest cause of cancer which is scary for our nation and especially our town.

"I want to get that message across to people about how important it is to be a healthy weight and I feel that they can relate to me because I have been through it."

After being made redundant Vicky decided to train as a Slimming World consultant and she is now class leader at the four classes at Ighten Mount Bowling Club in Burnley's Romford Street.

Vicky leads over 200 members in the classes and the club is actually celebrating 25 years in that venue.

Vicky said: "Imagine how many lives have been changed in that time?"

Losing weight means that Vicky is now more fit and active and able to run around with her granddaughter Faye who is three.

She also completed a 5K run to raise money for Pendleside Hospice, something that Vicky never dreamed she would be able to achieve before she lost all that weight.

And even her husband Antony has joined in with the healthy eating regime, losing two-and-a-half-stone himself.

Vicky said: "That visit to my doctor changed my life, it was upsetting at the time but just what I needed.

"And losing the weight has also stopped the snoring."