Slaidburn crowds rally behind new May Queen Madeleine

Slaidburn’s new May Queen ruled the show when she was crowned on Bank Holiday Monday

Crowds of villagers rallied together at the village green to celebrate the crowning of Madeleine Hayes, of Dunsop Bridge, by Sheila Paton.

Sheila Paton with Sophie and Madeleine Hayes. (s)

A fabulous procession from St Andrew’s Church was trumpeted by the Slaidburn Silver Band, with the musicians keeping residents entertained throughout the day.

Following the band were priest Jonathan Oldfield, retiring May Queen Charlotte Whitaker and the star of the show Madeleine.

Her bearers were Farrah Baker and Millie Stockdale (train); Sophie Hayes (crown); and Owen Cocks (sword).

The ceremony was proceeded by a presentation in church of a dictionary to Year 6 children from the Hodder Valley by Anthea Hodson and her grandson Edgar of The Slaidburn Estate to mark their forthcoming progression to high school.

A colourful display of May pole-dancing was also performed by a troupe of pupils from Brennands School, Slaidburn, while a five-a-side football match turned up the heat.

Thorneyholme, Dunsop Bridge, took on Brennands United, Slaidburn, and bagged a victory by winning 3-1.

Dunsop’s William Abbott and Joe Entwistle both landed goals in the nets while Max Wright scored for Slaidburn.

Keeping the energy high, youngsters then competed in a series of sporting competitions, which included egg-catching.

A new fixture was added to this year’s itinerary - the Riverside Tearooms Wheelbarrow race!

Indoors, children making wedding cards for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle competed to become the king or queen of crafts.

The winners were: infants: 1st Eve Williams; 2nd Daisy Royston; 3rd Zac Burgess. Juniors: 1st Pippa Mason; 2nd Millie Stockdale; 3rd William Abbott. Seniors: 1st Olivia Hughes; 2nd Millie Thornber; 3rd Gulliver Cox.

For the results of all the sporting competitions, please see this week’s Slaidburn village notes.