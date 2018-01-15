Six month reprieve for Clitheroe youth shelter

A youth shelter in Clitheroe threatened with demolition has been granted a six month reprieve.

The structure, which was installed off Henthorn Road several years ago as part of Lancashire County Council’s youth work programme, will be monitored for a probation period of six months council chiefs have decided.

The future of the controversial shelter was discussed by members of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee during which councillors agreed the shelter will close in six months’ time unless “things change”.

Councillors said they would work with community groups, including Ribble Valley Safety Partnership, to help improve behaviour.

Following county council budget cuts and youth workers having less of a presence in the local community, the shelter has become a hub for anti-social behaviour.

Mark Beveridge, head of cultural and leisure services at the borough council, in a report to the community services committee, said: “Although LCC still provide some youth work in Clitheroe, it is limited as a result of budget savings made over the past several years.

“At the time of installation there were outreach youth workers who would engage with the young people who gathered at the shelter and they would have worked with them on diversionary activities.

“In the absence of youth workers working directly in the community the shelter has now become a source of considerable anti-social behaviour.”

Local residents have raised numerous concerns about the behaviour of users of the shelter, both during the day and in the evenings, together with the mess which is left each day in and around the shelter.

In response to these concerns, the council is currently visiting the shelter area three times per week to help ensure the Henthorn Road area is kept as clean and tidy as possible, removing litter, bottles, cans and drug related paraphernalia.