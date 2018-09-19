Sion’s plight to shine light on ‘hidden’ crime

Anti-trafficking roadshows, the brainchild of retired Clitheroe policeman, Sion Hall, will move across Lancashire over the next 12 months.

Starting this Saturday, the first roadshow will feature a double decker “Freedom Bus” in and around Blackburn.

In the town centre itself there will be an audio visual “Journey to Freedom” exhibition, stalls to highlight the issue, a march through town, and visuals on the giant screen in the centre of town.

The roadshow will end at the cathedral on Sunday with a human trafficking themed Evensong at 4pm.

Sion created an anti-slavery unit in the East Lancashire Division of Lancashire Constabulary in 2015 when he became increasingly concerned about the issue of human trafficking and modern day slavery in Lancashire.

As the Detective Chief Inspector in charge of human trafficking, Sion led a team that did ground breaking work in fighting human trafficking leading to the conviction of many traffickers and the rescue of many victims, success that is widely acclaimed across the UK.

Passionate in his fight against human trafficking Sion took on a new role after retirement.

He now leads the Pan Lancashire Anti-Slavery Partnership which aims to educate and raise awareness amongst statutory bodies, NGOs and the general public.

“Human trafficking is a crime hidden in plain sight," said Sion, “if people were alert to the signs and reported what they saw we could put an end this horrendous crime.

"The roadshows will play a key part in achieving that and we hope to see many people taking notice in Blackburn.”