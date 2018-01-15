Siobhan braves the shave and raises £2k for CF

It was a case of hair one minute and gone the next for a charity fundraiser who wanted to boost the coffers of a deserving organisation.

Inspired by her goddaughter, Amelia Dickinson (16), who suffers from cystic fibrosis, Siobhan Trickett braved the shave with all her friends and family present and raised more than £2,000 towards raising awareness of the condition.

She said: “I decided that it was a great way to raise money as Amelia, affectionately known as Mia, started her hairdressing training and agreed to shave it off for me. Mia practised in the Clitheroe salon ‘George and Gracie’ where she sometimes works on the owner, Vicky’s husband!

“Mia did a wonderful job and I’m very proud of her, I’m also embracing my newly silver hair!”

Amelia’s aunt, Gail Bailey, said her friends and family won’t stop fundraising for the condition until a cure is found.

She explained: “As ever we are overwhelmed with the support and monies raised for Siobhan’s fabulous (and very brave) fundraiser.

“This year is going to be a big one for the local cystic fibrosis community with a friend of ours, Stephen Taylor, walking Land’s End to John o’Groats to raise money and awareness - his six-year-old grandson, Thomas, suffers with the condition.

“This event is being supported by the local running club Running4CF, which was formed as a result of being inspired by what Amelia and other sufferers of CF have to endure on a daily basis, and has the motto that it’s all about ‘ordinary people doing extraordinary things’.”

She added: “As part of this massive event myself and Amelia’s mum, Samantha, will be walking 50k in August and will be inviting people to join us for some or all of this day.”

“Anyone who wants to get involved can do so by logging onto www.walking4cf.org.uk

“Cystic Fibrosis still takes too many young lives too soon and we are determined to continue raising funds for the vital research until a cure is finally found.”