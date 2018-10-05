Sing to remember those who fell in Great War

Singers and sponsors are needed to help make history as Lancashire remembers those who fought in the Great War.



The county will host a huge concert to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War and organisers are hoping the community will come together to help make it a success.

Acclaimed Burnley opera singer Sean Ruane will be training those taking part in the Lancashire Remembers concert, which will see a choir of 400 voices accompanied by bands from across the region in the event hosted at Preston Guild Hall and broadcast live on BBC Radio Lancashire on Saturday, November 10th.

Sponsors are also needed to ensure the event can take place, with money raised on the night going to support the Royal British Legion.

Sean, who runs Chant Productions, said: “Singers may already be part of a choir or simply be individuals interested in hitting the high notes – we’d love everyone to be involved. We’ve also created sponsorship packages for businesses keen to get involved in what will be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“The stage is set for us to show that Lancashire remembers the sacrifices of those who came before us. The experience promises to be unforgettable for all those taking part.”

Singers taking part must attend two rehearsals, which begin this month and will be led by Sean. They will be rehearsing four songs, which they will perform together during the concert. Choir workshops take place on October 8th and 22nd from 4pm to 6pm at Valley Street Community Centre, off Rossendale Road, Burnley.

There will also be workshops on October 19th and 26th October, from 6-30pm to 8-30pm, at Plungington Road Community Centre, Preston.

There is a cost of £25 per singer which covers the cost of music provision/recording to aid learning through CHANT’s online e-learning resource, workshops, performance t-shirts and the individuals’ ticket.

On the night, the choir will be joined by East Lancashire Concert Band, led by musical director Dale Grindrod, and 2nd Rossendale Scout Band under the baton of Graham Helm. Accrington Pipe Band will be making an appearance and there will be performances by singer-songwriter Chris Bannister, Accrington PALS historian Les Bond and Katy Bradley, from KTB Music as well as Sean Ruane himself.

So far, Burnley-based Calico Homes has pledged its support as headline sponsor, with air filter supplier Beta Group, in Bacup, confirming as a keynote sponsor. However, there are still places remaining for seven keynote sponsors and 96 smaller sponsorship spots that include a mention in the event programme and on social media for £100.

For more information, please contact Vicky on vjohnsonbrown@chantproductions.co.uk or 07736 258699. Tickets for the concert are £12.50.