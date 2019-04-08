Simply eggcellent - Young Chatburn chefs learn how to make perfect scotch eggs

Budding chefs rolled up their sleeves and cooked up a treat with a little help from an award-winning chef.

Year 3 pupils at Chatburn Primary School were delighted to welcome Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef at Northcote.

Budding chefs eager to listen to Lisa Goodwin-Allen and Bruno Birkbeck

Lisa, who is also one of four winning chefs on season five of the BBC cooking show "Great British Menu", visited the school and started the Easter themed afternoon by demonstrating, then coaching the children to make scotch eggs.

These weren’t just ordinary scotch eggs, but were given the Michelin-starred restaurant's twist of using quail eggs as well as chicken eggs. The children’s scotch eggs were cooked to perfection by Head Cookery School Tutor at Northcote, Bruno Birkbeck.

They then went onto make a delicious carrot cake with a butter cream frosting topped with marzipan carrots.

Class teacher, Mrs Perry, said: “It was a fantastic session. Afterwards, most of the children wanted to be chefs! Our sincere thanks to Lisa, Bruno and Northcote for giving Class 3 such a marvellous experience."