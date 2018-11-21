Sign up for Rosemere Santa dash in Clitheroe Castle grounds

Why not kick start your Christmas by cutting a dash for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The charity is staging its third annual one mile Santa dash/stroll in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle on Saturday, December 8th, at 10am.

It is hoped the event, which has the backing of Ribble Valley Borough Council and Up And Active, will be a family affair with lots of parents and children taking part as well as groups from local sports and social clubs.

It is also hoped there will be lots of festive fancy dress on display with participants turning out either in full costume, Christmas jumpers or Santa hats.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs area fundraising co-ordinator, said: “Each year, we have had more dashers and strollers than the previous year so we’re hoping the trend will continue into this year.

“We’re keeping fingers crossed the weather will be kind and the dash/stroll will be lots of fun with people dressing up.

“We’d also like to see people proudly displaying the names of anyone they wish to dedicate their dash in memory of as the festive season is all about celebrating the special people in our lives and community whether or not they are still with us.”

To enter the dash, go to www.rosemere.org.uk

Entry is £5 per adult and £2 for children aged 16 and under. All children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone who completes the dash will receive a certificate.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

It does this by funding cutting edge equipment, research, training and other services that would otherwise be beyond limited NHS resources.

For more details on its work and how to donate, visit www.rosemere.org.uk