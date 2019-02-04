Short film featuring local teenagers shot by Clitheroe aspiring filmmaker

A short film shot partly in Clitheroe by a budding Ribble Valley screenwriter and director featuring local teenagers will be premiered at The Grand in Clitheroe next month.



The short film project “One Time In Winter” was written and directed by Clitheroe's Broden Salmon (18), who is a former pupil of Bolton-by-Bowland CE Primary School and Bowland High School, with the aim of bringing together local young creatives from Clitheroe, Blackburn and surrounding areas.

Local lads, all aged 15, are the actors in Broden Salmon's short film.

Its production team of 10 under 21-year-old students, who all attend different universities, worked during the Christmas holidays filming over three days around Clitheroe, Blackburn and Accrington.

A group of local lads aged 15 - Ethan Porter, Adam Rafhan, Josh Counsell, Faisal Shazan, Daniel Gorton and Connor Maguire - who had never acted before, were cast as the actors and, with the help of Clitheroe's The Grand, Broden was able to work with them in the months leading up to the production, building up their confidence and acting abilities.

And within a week, the project's GoFundMe goal was exceeded, reaching £350 through local donations.

The film is about four schoolboys skipping the last day of winter term to go and meet their recently expelled friend, who leads them astray on a reckless day out. With shell suits, ciders, cigarettes and pellet guns, the lads gallivant around the miserable northern countryside causing havoc.

The film will premiere at The Grand next month.

However, when they stumble across a derelict and remote barn, away from their town and adult eyes, they’re taught the harsh consequences of reluctantly following the crowd with protagonist Ethan finding himself in conflict with his own morality.

Ultimately exploring both the more comical and darker aspects of youth hierarchies in an offbeat, gritty and surrealist fashion, “One Time In Winter” will be premiered at The Grand in Clitheroe on Saturday, March 30th, before being put on the film festival circuit.

Broden, who is currently studying at Manchester Metropolitan University, is influenced by the works of Ken Loach and Shane Meadows.

His gritty depictions of northern working class youth combined with more obscure and surrealist aspects reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick create topsy turvy yet dramatic performances.

The film explores both the more comical and darker aspects of youth hierarchies in an offbeat, gritty and surrealist fashion.

The short film's producer and assistant director Ben Ellis-Nicholson is an award-winning young filmmaker from Blackburn, who is currently based in London studying digital film production at Ravensbourne University. Specialising in writing and directing, he has focused on creating narrative short films since a young age, including making six short films across the last five months, including "One Time In Winter". Having known Broden from school and having worked together on past projects, the pair were very excited to collaborate and produce a creative piece of this scale.

Other members of the production team include Sam Brayshaw, who is the director of photography and the editor. An up-and-coming cinematographer and long time creative collaborator

of Broden’s, Sam has worked on both corporate and narrative pieces. In "One Time In Winter", as director of photography, he utilises both artistic symmetrical and hand held

documentary-like shots, to capture the film's gripping story line.

Tom Mcgoldrick is the cinematographer, while Kate Robinson, who recently graduated from Manchester School of Art with a first class honours degree, is the art director. She has exhibited and curated group and solo shows in Manchester, St Petersburg and Spain and, since graduating, has become particularly interested in creating visual concepts for film through production design.

Clitheroe's Tom Parkinson is responsible for the short's audio. He currently studies media and cultural production at Bristol UWE and has a talent for both producing and writing short film dramas, as well as documentaries.

The poster advertising the short film.

Freelance photographer Shaun Peckham, who has been working around the North West for the past few years and is a close friend of Broden's, felt it necessary to get involved with the short film and portray his view of the creative minds involved.

The primary production assistant is Vicky Rigbye while Matty Hall, a keen and talented individual currently studying graphic design at Nottingham Trent University, has been responsible for marketing. He has worked on a variety of corporate projects and was happy to jump on a new exciting local project.

Over the Hills, an acoustic three-piece consisting of some of the members from local band Good Foxy, uses powerful melodies and guitar work reminiscent of Nick Drake in an original tune, which combined with raw visuals creates a very artistic ending to the film.

Music is provided by the Octameron Choir and Will Robinson (Gold Kid).