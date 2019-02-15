Shock as Barclays closes BOTH its Pendle high street branches

Barclays Bank has confirmed the shock news that it plans to close both its Nelson and Colne high street branches.



Local politicians reacted with anger at the news, with Pendle Labour leader Coun. Mohammed Iqbal demanding talks with the chief executive of the bank.

Barclays said it does not take the decision to close any branch lightly, and said that all customers would receive a letter informing them of the closure.

Colne branch will close on May 31st and Nelson branch on June 7th.

The bank cited the increasing use of online and mobile banking as the reason behind a drop in customers at the branches.

But Coun. Iqbal reacted angrily to the announcement, and called on local customers to voice their displeasure.

He said: "I am very unhappy that Barclays, who occupy prominent sites in Nelson and Colne, and are extremely busy branches, are due to be closed over the next few months.

"As a regular user of the Nelson branch I know in what high regard local branches are held in and would urge these branches are not closed affecting a lot of local people who will struggle to get to the Burnley branch.

"It is important local people also voice their opposition to these closures."

He has now written to Barclays Bank chief executive Jes Staley seeking an urgent meeting.

A Barclays spokesman said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices. At Barclays in Nelson and Colne, customer usage has continued to decline and over 40% of our customers now regularly use alternative branches, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close them.

"We hope that the availability of our other Barclays branches and access to services at the local Post Offices along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.

"We urge any customer who is concerned about how to undertake their banking once the branch closes to contact us so that we can discuss alternative banking options

"We will look to host ‘teach and teach’ sessions individually or in a group for any customer wishing to explore digital banking."